DOE: Diesel, kerosene to roll back; gasoline to rise next week

Gasoline, however, may increase by P1.60 to P1.80 per liter due to higher seasonal demand.

“There’s gasoline pressure, probably because of supply and demand as it’s more consumed [in the U.S.],” Abad said, adding that diesel and kerosene prices are gradually returning to more normal market levels.

“It’s really going back to its normal, market-based price. It’s still a little elevated, but it’s not far apart [from the old price],” he said.

Abad also cited global oil movements, noting a decline of about $16 per barrel for diesel and $20 for kerosene, while gasoline saw an increase of around $2 per barrel.