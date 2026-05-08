Disney’s D23 fan spectacle heads to Singapore in 2027

The multi-day event is expected to bring together Disney fans, Hollywood stars, creators and storytellers from around the world for a celebration centered on the company’s films, television series, franchises and iconic characters.

First launched in 2009 through Disney’s official fan club, D23 has become known for exclusive announcements, live presentations, immersive exhibits, interactive experiences, and limited-edition merchandise. The name “D23” references 1923, the year Walt Disney opened his first studio in Hollywood.

Disney executives said the Singapore edition will be tailored for Asian audiences while keeping the large-scale, fan-focused atmosphere that defines previous D23 events in places such as Anaheim and Brazil.

“Bringing D23 to Singapore reflects the incredible passion of Disney fans across Asia Pacific and our desire to meet them where they are,” said Asad Ayaz, chief marketing and brand officer of The Walt Disney Company.

Meanwhile, Carol Choi, executive vice president for Integrated Marketing and APAC Original Strategy at Disney Asia Pacific, shared that the event will also include previews of upcoming Asia-Pacific originals for Disney+ and appearances from creative talents behind regional projects.

More details, including ticketing, programming and participating celebrities, are expected to be announced in the coming months.