Disney’s biggest fan event is heading to Asia for the first time

The Walt Disney Company is bringing its massive D23 fan celebration to Asia for the first time, with Singapore set to host D23 Asia: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in 2027.

The upcoming gathering marks a major expansion of Disney’s global fan experiences in the Asia-Pacific region, bringing together enthusiasts, creators, and stars from around the world for a large-scale celebration of the company’s films, series, characters and franchises.

Originally launched in 2009 through Disney’s official fan club, D23 has grown into one of the company’s biggest showcase events, known for exclusive previews, live presentations, immersive exhibits, interactive activities, and limited-edition merchandise. The name “D23” references 1923, the year Walt Disney founded his first studio in Hollywood.

According to Disney executives, the Singapore edition is being designed specifically for Asian audiences while maintaining the large-scale spectacle and fan-focused atmosphere the event has become known for internationally.

“Bringing D23 to Singapore reflects the incredible passion of Disney fans across Asia Pacific and our desire to meet them where they are,” said Asad Ayaz, chief marketing and brand officer of The Walt Disney Company. “D23 Asia will bring these fans together as a community to celebrate the powerful connection they have with our stories, characters and experiences, and to get an exciting look at what lies ahead.”

Carol Choi, executive vice president for Integrated Marketing and APAC Original Strategy at Disney Asia Pacific, added that the event will also feature previews of upcoming Asia-Pacific originals for Disney+ and appearances from creative talent behind regional productions.

Additional details, including ticketing information, programming and participating talent, are expected to be revealed at a later date.