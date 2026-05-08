DILG charges 49 BFP officials over ‘entry fee’ scams 

“I removed all of them,” Remulla said. “I assigned them to Basilan, Tawi-Tawi, and Sulu. If they want to continue doing illegal activities, they can do it there.”

When questioned if the move merely relocated the problem, Remulla argued that the new posts offer little opportunity for exploitation. “There is nothing for them to exploit there in Basilan,” he said. “The places I sent them to have little activity. They can cool off there.”

The reform efforts include a new mandate for inspectors in Metro Manila to wear body cameras during operations. Remulla noted that four additional personnel have already been apprehended since the new transparency measures were implemented.

The secretary also highlighted a “pay-to-play” recruitment scheme where applicants allegedly paid between P200,000 and P800,000 to secure a position in the bureau.

“Where else can you hear of joining the BFP with an entry fee of 800,000 pesos?” he said.

To counter hiring fraud, Remulla directed regional directors to conduct recruitment through transparent, live-streamed raffles on Facebook for qualified candidates.

“Slowly, we are dismantling their system,” Remulla said.