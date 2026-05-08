Diesel rollback looms, but gasoline motorists face another sting

Diesel prices, meanwhile, may reverse course following this week’s increase, with a potential rollback of P6.00 to P8.00 per liter.

The projections were based on four-day trading and foreign exchange averages from Monday to Thursday, with Friday’s market movements yet to be included in the calculation.

This week, local pump prices rose anew, with diesel reversing earlier expectations of a rollback and joining another increase in gasoline prices, which added pressure on transport costs and inflation concerns.

The Department of Energy announced on Monday that gasoline prices increased by P2.21 per liter, while diesel prices rose by P2.66 per liter.

Higher-grade gasoline prices have reached as much as P107.11 per liter, while diesel prices climbed to P102.16 per liter. Diesel Plus prices also increased by the same amount to as high as P107.48 per liter.

Kerosene, however, provided some relief with a rollback of P3.53 per liter.

The DOE said fuel prices remain tied to movements in international oil markets, which continue to influence local pump prices.

Despite the latest increases, the agency said the country’s fuel supply remains stable.

As of 1 May, petroleum reserves were equivalent to 53.71 days of supply, with diesel at 54.58 days and gasoline at 52.64 days.

Kerosene posted the highest inventory buffer at 166.67 days, while liquefied petroleum gas recorded the lowest at 40.46 days.