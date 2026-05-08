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DepEd taps AI, satellites for disaster response

IN PHOTOS | Education Secretary Sonny Angara has spearheaded the launch of Project LIGTAS+, an advanced risk intelligence platform designed to provide real-time, school-specific risk profiles to protect learners and personnel from natural disasters. Angara emphasized that by replacing guesswork with precision data, the Department of Education aims to ensure that no child's education and path out of poverty is disrupted by the impact of calamities.
IN PHOTOS | Education Secretary Sonny Angara has spearheaded the launch of Project LIGTAS+, an advanced risk intelligence platform designed to provide real-time, school-specific risk profiles to protect learners and personnel from natural disasters. Angara emphasized that by replacing guesswork with precision data, the Department of Education aims to ensure that no child's education and path out of poverty is disrupted by the impact of calamities.DepEd Ph
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The Department of Education (DepEd) is testing a satellite- and AI-driven disaster monitoring system to determine which schools should suspend classes during calamities, rather than imposing blanket shutdowns.

Project LIGTAS+ uses satellite imagery, geospatial mapping and historical hazard data to generate risk profiles for individual schools threatened by typhoons, floods, earthquakes and volcanic activity.

IN PHOTOS | Education Secretary Sonny Angara has spearheaded the launch of Project LIGTAS+, an advanced risk intelligence platform designed to provide real-time, school-specific risk profiles to protect learners and personnel from natural disasters. Angara emphasized that by replacing guesswork with precision data, the Department of Education aims to ensure that no child's education and path out of poverty is disrupted by the impact of calamities.
DepEd adopts satellite, AI system for school safety during disasters

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said the system is intended to provide localized assessments so schools outside danger zones can continue operations.

The platform includes hazard maps, flood monitoring through radar satellite data and artificial intelligence forecasts covering up to 10 days.

DepEd said the system is already being used on a pilot basis through its Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Service and the M7X Ready School Program launched in April.

The project is being developed with the DepEd Education Center for AI Research.

IN PHOTOS | Education Secretary Sonny Angara has spearheaded the launch of Project LIGTAS+, an advanced risk intelligence platform designed to provide real-time, school-specific risk profiles to protect learners and personnel from natural disasters. Angara emphasized that by replacing guesswork with precision data, the Department of Education aims to ensure that no child's education and path out of poverty is disrupted by the impact of calamities.
DepEd unveils AI suite to modernize school management

Officials said the system could reduce learning disruptions, although its effectiveness would still depend on real-time field conditions and coordination with disaster agencies.

Separately, Angara urged private sector groups to sustain support for education programs during a recognition ceremony for longtime DepEd partners in Mandaluyong City.

DepEd Project LIGTAS Plus
AI disaster monitoring schools Philippines
localized class suspension system
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