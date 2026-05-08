DepEd taps AI, satellites for disaster response

The Department of Education (DepEd) is testing a satellite- and AI-driven disaster monitoring system to determine which schools should suspend classes during calamities, rather than imposing blanket shutdowns.
Project LIGTAS+ uses satellite imagery, geospatial mapping and historical hazard data to generate risk profiles for individual schools threatened by typhoons, floods, earthquakes and volcanic activity.
Education Secretary Sonny Angara said the system is intended to provide localized assessments so schools outside danger zones can continue operations.
The platform includes hazard maps, flood monitoring through radar satellite data and artificial intelligence forecasts covering up to 10 days.
DepEd said the system is already being used on a pilot basis through its Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Service and the M7X Ready School Program launched in April.
The project is being developed with the DepEd Education Center for AI Research.
Officials said the system could reduce learning disruptions, although its effectiveness would still depend on real-time field conditions and coordination with disaster agencies.
Separately, Angara urged private sector groups to sustain support for education programs during a recognition ceremony for longtime DepEd partners in Mandaluyong City.