DepEd taps AI, satellites for disaster response

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said the system is intended to provide localized assessments so schools outside danger zones can continue operations.

The platform includes hazard maps, flood monitoring through radar satellite data and artificial intelligence forecasts covering up to 10 days.

DepEd said the system is already being used on a pilot basis through its Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Service and the M7X Ready School Program launched in April.

The project is being developed with the DepEd Education Center for AI Research.