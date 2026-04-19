SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
GLOBAL GOALS

Upcycling addresses unsold veggies

FARMERS can turn unsold cabbage to kimchi.
FARMERS can turn unsold cabbage to kimchi. PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF CWJ
Published on

Post-harvest losses of Cordillera farmers are staggering: 10 percent for cabbage and 7 percent for carrots, according to the Research, Innovation, & Sustainable Extension Center of St. Louis University (SLV).

FARMERS can turn unsold cabbage to kimchi.
Waste-to-compost model offers farmers fertilizer fallback

Vegetables are disposed of in Benguet because they cannot be sold, even at low prices, Richel Lamadrid, RISE director, told corn, palay and vegetable farmers at a food upcycling seminar conducted by SLU at the Local Government Unit Gymnasium Hall in San Quintin, Pangasinan last 10 April.

Lamadrid proposed food upcycling — the process of converting food waste or byproducts into new, high-value products — as a solution. Farmers can do pickling or turning unsold cabbage into kimchi or “cabbage crinkles,” he said.

FARMERS can turn unsold cabbage to kimchi.
Villar Foundation Promotes Organic Fertilizer as the Way Forward
vegetables
Cordillera farmers
Research, Innovation, & Sustainable Extension Center of St. Louis University (SLV)

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph