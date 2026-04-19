Upcycling addresses unsold veggies

Vegetables are disposed of in Benguet because they cannot be sold, even at low prices, Richel Lamadrid, RISE director, told corn, palay and vegetable farmers at a food upcycling seminar conducted by SLU at the Local Government Unit Gymnasium Hall in San Quintin, Pangasinan last 10 April.

Lamadrid proposed food upcycling — the process of converting food waste or byproducts into new, high-value products — as a solution. Farmers can do pickling or turning unsold cabbage into kimchi or “cabbage crinkles,” he said.