Cebu must be more than a talk shop

Leaders should agree to lower the triggering threshold for precautionary credit lines, giving vulnerable members the fiscal headroom to sustain subsidies without blowing up their budgets or their sovereign credit ratings.

For the Philippines, where inflation has hit 7.2 percent, a declaration of an “energy emergency” by the government was the right instinct — but emergency powers need emergency speed.

Manila must move on three tracks at once: shielding the poorest households with targeted cash transfers rather than blanket fuel subsidies (which disproportionately benefit the rich); accelerating renewable energy licensing to reduce oil dependency structurally; and opening bilateral energy talks with Australia and the United States to lock in medium-term LNG contracts before the competition intensifies.

Across the region, governments should resist the temptation to simply subsidize their way through the crisis.

Blanket price controls drain fiscal reserves without changing the underlying supply equation. The smarter path is demand-side relief paired with supply-side diversification: a shorter civil servant work week buys time, but only investments in solar, wind, and grid interconnection buy genuine resilience.

ASEAN was built on the principle of non-interference, and that principle has genuine value. But non-interference in the politics of the Middle East does not mean passivity in defense of Southeast Asian livelihoods.

The bloc should speak with one clear voice at the United Nations, at the G20, and through every bilateral channel available, demanding a humanitarian corridor through the Strait of Hormuz and calling for immediate ceasefire negotiations — not as partisans, but as the economies that will bear the most lasting damage if the war drags on.

Cebu is a beautiful city. But beauty will not cushion a recession. ASEAN leaders owe their people more than a photograph and a communiqué. They owe them a workable plan.