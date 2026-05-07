ASEAN action on MidEast crisis must be timely, practical

The speed by which external shocks reshape ASEAN

Roque added that developments in the Middle East have shown how quickly external shocks can reshape the ASEAN region. “What began as a distant crisis is now affecting energy prices, supply chains and economic conditions across ASEAN. These are not isolated effects. These are a reminder that our economies and our vulnerabilities are closely linked,” she noted.

Roque said the ASEAN member states are already seeing the consequences: higher fuel and food prices are straining households; businesses, especially micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), are managing rising costs and uncertainties.

“The issues before us do not fall neatly into either foreign policy or economic policy; they span both. Energy security, trade flows and supply chain resilience are shaped by geopolitical developments just as they are economic decisions. Addressing them requires us to work across our pillars, not in parallel but together,” stressed Roque.

Focus on few clear priorities

She urged economic ministers to focus on a few clear priorities, strengthening coordination to stabilize energy supply and manage price pressures, as well as addressing risk to food security and supply chain disruptions early and ensuring that businesses, particularly MSMEs, are supported, so they can continue to operate and to grow.