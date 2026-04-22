Caloocan wrests solo lead; Abra, Quezon win

Caloocan grabbed the solo lead while Abra and Quezon Province debuted in style in the SportsPlus Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) 2026 Season at the Caloocan Sports Complex.
The Caloocan Batang Kankaloo trounced the Negros Hacienderos, 77-49, in the nightcap to notch their third straight win in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.
The defending champion Abra Solid North Weavers were even more imposing in a 115-81 thrashing of the Parañaque Patriots in the second game, overshadowing the Quezon Huskers’ 66-59 victory over Biñan Tatak Gel in the opener.
Led by the touted DJ Fenner, the powerhouse Weavers surged to a 99-63 spread before easing down on the hapless Patriots.
The 6-foot-6 Fenner, a former US National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I guard from the University of Nevada Las Vegas, posted 18 points, highlighted by a two-handed slam, eght rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in a 22-minute, 32-second stint to clinch the SportsPlus Best Player honors.
Ferrer, a veteran of European leagues, was supported by Raven Gonzales with 16 points, five rebounds, three blocks and two assists, Drex Delos Reyes with 15 points, including two one-handed jams, five rebounds and two blocks, and homegrown Jay Yutuc with 15 points and five rebounds.
Reigning Most Valuable Player Dave Ildefonso settled for 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while his elder brother Shaun contributed seven points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal.
With the 6-foot-8 Delos Reyes, the 6-foot-7 Gonzales, and the 6-foot-6 Tucker Molina clogging the shaded lane, the Weavers scored 76 points in the paint against only 24 for the Patriots.
The Weavers, who swept the 2025 MPBL National Finals and the 2026 Preseason Invitational, both against the Huskers, have gone unbeaten for over a year and are now riding a 47-win streak.
Parañaque, which suffered its third straight defeat, got 16 points, five rebounds and four assists from Ryusei Koga, 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists from Marlon Monte, and 10 points plus five rebounds from Jomar Santos.
Held to a 37-37 count by Negros after a triple by Jan Formento, Caloocan bundled 11 points, triggered by a Kymani Ladi dunk, to cut loose and never wavered.
The 6-foot-8 Ladi finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists, followed by Kean Baclaan with 11 points, eight rebounds and three assists, and Jielo Razon with nine points and three rebounds.