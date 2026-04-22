Caloocan wrests solo lead; Abra, Quezon win

The defending champion Abra Solid North Weavers were even more imposing in a 115-81 thrashing of the Parañaque Patriots in the second game, overshadowing the Quezon Huskers’ 66-59 victory over Biñan Tatak Gel in the opener.

Led by the touted DJ Fenner, the powerhouse Weavers surged to a 99-63 spread before easing down on the hapless Patriots.

The 6-foot-6 Fenner, a former US National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I guard from the University of Nevada Las Vegas, posted 18 points, highlighted by a two-handed slam, eght rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in a 22-minute, 32-second stint to clinch the SportsPlus Best Player honors.

Ferrer, a veteran of European leagues, was supported by Raven Gonzales with 16 points, five rebounds, three blocks and two assists, Drex Delos Reyes with 15 points, including two one-handed jams, five rebounds and two blocks, and homegrown Jay Yutuc with 15 points and five rebounds.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Dave Ildefonso settled for 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while his elder brother Shaun contributed seven points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal.