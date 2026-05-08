Bolts destroy Dyip, get bonus

With the Dyip not fielding import Mubashar Ali for the entire game, Meralco head coach Luigi Trillo said they made sure to dominate in the first half to avoid any complications on their part.

“We decided to take care of our business. I think we did well in the first half and then in the second half, we continued to do that,” said Trillo, whose wards last clinched a twice-to-beat advantage in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup.

“We did enough early to get some wins. Even if we lost to NLEX and San Miguel Beer, we put ourselves in a situation to do that. Obviously, sometimes a little bit of luck is important, but happy for the guys.”

Trillo said they can’t afford to be complacent in their match against Magnolia at the Smart Araneta Coliseum as it will determine which squad Meralco will face next.

“With these kinds of games, you might have a false sense of security because the other team is already out and they don’t have an import. Magnolia is playing very, very well,” Trillo said.

“I don’t think this type of game is getting us ready for the playoffs. I think that Magnolia game will be a better fit.”

A layup by Cliff Hodge with 5:31 left in the first quarter capped a 20-7 run that turned a slim 3-1 lead into a 23-8 advantage for Meralco as it led for the rest of the game.

Jefferson Comia’s jumper with nine seconds left in the fourth period gave the Bolts their biggest lead of the game at 44 points, 113-69.

Chris Newsome also scored 14 points for Meralco while CJ Cansino added 13.

Paolo Hernandez led the Dyip with 15 points as they finished their campaign with a 4-8 slate.