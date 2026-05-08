Running or walking is a common way to raise money for charity.
Isaiah Thomas (not the basketball star) embarked on a 100-day, 3,000-mile walk from Philadelphia to California to raise $200,000 to build a vocational school for poor youth. He was livestreaming the 34th day of his cross-country trek along Route 40 in Indiana on 28 April when a dark blue Mazda rammed him in the back, the New York Post (NYP) reported.
The Mazda was slowly trailing Thomas to protect him from other passing cars when it was rear-ended by a silver sedan, propelling it forward and into the livestreamer, according to NYP. The impact sent Thomas, known as “hmblzayy,” flying off camera and flung his cart into the middle of the road.
The man was miraculously unharmed, thanks to the back brace he was wearing, and he immediately picked up his camera to capture the damage left by the wreck and show his belongings scattered on the highway, NYP reports.
In another incident, a Walmart staff member in Lovejoy, Georgia, called police to report a man causing a disturbance in the store on the evening of 25 April.
The responding police officer confronted the man at the electronics section and what he did next shocked the people in the store.
A video of how the officer aggressively subdued the man went viral on social media.
“The officer just lifted him up, and to everyone’s surprise, BAM! Slammed him to the ground, and you could hear the impact on the floor,” a witness, identified only as Ms. DeeDee, told NYP.
“I thought he was dead, everybody thought he died, clocked out,” she said, adding that she believed the cop should be fired for his use of excessive force.
The man slammed to the floor was sent to the hospital while the Lovejoy Police Department placed the officer on administrative leave while the incident was investigated.
On Monday, police chief Steve Wright told FOX 5 Atlanta that the officer was back at work after an outside investigation determined that his use of force was reasonable.
Wright also said the man, who slammed to the floor faces charges of disorderly conduct, simple assault and obstruction.