Running or walking is a common way to raise money for charity.

Isaiah Thomas (not the basketball star) embarked on a 100-day, 3,000-mile walk from Philadelphia to California to raise $200,000 to build a vocational school for poor youth. He was livestreaming the 34th day of his cross-country trek along Route 40 in Indiana on 28 April when a dark blue Mazda rammed him in the back, the New York Post (NYP) reported.

The Mazda was slowly trailing Thomas to protect him from other passing cars when it was rear-ended by a silver sedan, propelling it forward and into the livestreamer, according to NYP. The impact sent Thomas, known as “hmblzayy,” flying off camera and flung his cart into the middle of the road.