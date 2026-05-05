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The Met Gala 2026: All the dresses that declared 'fashion is art'

The iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City was where art came alive, as Hollywood A-Listers and the fashionable crowd came out in their interpretation of this year’s theme “Fashion is art.”
The four best-dressed ladies who co-chaired the 2026 Met Gala: Nicole Kidman and Anna Wintour, both dressed in Chanel, Venus Williams in custom Swarovski, and Beyoncé in a sparkly Olivier Rousteing skull dress
The four best-dressed ladies who co-chaired the 2026 Met Gala: Nicole Kidman and Anna Wintour, both dressed in Chanel, Venus Williams in custom Swarovski, and Beyoncé in a sparkly Olivier Rousteing skull dress Photo from Getty Images
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Every year, the first Monday of May sets the fashion world is abuzz with excitement, as the stars make their way up the Metropolitan Museum’s famed steps for the annual Met Gala. This year’s theme, “Fashion is art,’ posits the idea that fashion and clothing is a form of artistic expression, holding space for an equal measure of admiration and awe. A complementary exploration to “Costume Art,” the theme of this year’s Costume Institute exhibition, which digs deep into the museum archive to showcase the dressed body is a living work of art.

The thing with a theme like “Fashion Is Art’ is that it gives a wide berth for interpretation. Fashion and art are two of the most subjective things in the world, and the sky’s pretty much the limit.  So the stars came out to paint the town red (and gold, silver, and yellow, and more). Taking inspiration from art by the likes of Gustav Klimt, Vincent Van Gogh, and Claude Monet to sculptures by Allen Jones and even the Winged Victory of Samothrace on display in the Louvre. If we’re being honest here, while many hit the theme on the head, there were quite a few that missed the mark.  

Here are our picks of the good, the artsy, and the ‘what was she wearing?”

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PAINT BY NUMBERS

Grace Gummer is glowing and golden in this mermaid dress by Gabriela Hurst
Could Tessa Thompson be feeling blue in a Valentino dress and paint-dipped nails?
Chase Infiniti's dress is akin to a melange of shimmering watercolor.
Emma Chamberlain is an artistic vision in this stunning custom piece by designer Thierry Mugler.

SCULPTED BEAUTY

Kendall Jenner wears a Zac Posen for Gap Studio creation inspired by the Winged Victory of Samothrace, that is on display at the Louvre
Hailey Beiber looks like a warrior princess in her gold sculpted bodice and royal blue chiffon scarf and skirt by Saint Laurent.
Much like her sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian goes for sculptural body armor, designed by Allen Jones, inspired by a work of Whitaker Malem
"Game Of Thrones" actress Gwendolynne Christie holds a ceramic mask of her own face by Gillian Wearing is the perfect accessory to her Giles Deacon gown.
The four best-dressed ladies who co-chaired the 2026 Met Gala: Nicole Kidman and Anna Wintour, both dressed in Chanel, Venus Williams in custom Swarovski, and Beyoncé in a sparkly Olivier Rousteing skull dress
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AN ARTISTIC POV?

It’s where tech meets fashion, as Janelle Monae goes up the Met Gala steps in a Christian Siriano number made of fabric, cables, metal, and gadgetry.
Olympian Eileen Gu brings on the whimsy in a bubble bath dress by Iris Van Herpen. The fun part? The dress actually blows bubble.
Could Audrey Nuna be channeling Jackson Pollock in this sculptural coat by Robert Wun
Sabrina Carpenter pays tribute to style icon Audrey Hepburn in this whimsical dress by Christian Dior, made in part, by film reels.

A FEW FASHIONABLE MEN

Fashion influencer Wisdom Key sticks to his style DNA of over-the-top elements for maximum impact in this suit by Public School. Plot twist? It's made in part with recycled fabrics and materials.
Actor Ben Platt's hand painted suit by Tanner Fletcher is giving whimsical art.
Never one to disappoint on the red carpet, Colman Domingo wears Valentino to the Met Gala 2026, but amps it up with jewelry by Boucheron.
A$AP Rocky proves that sophistication can feel very modern, as seen in this gorgeous pink Chanel silk coat

As they say, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and these stars chose to be bold, and went tripping on the fashion fantastic. Let’s just call it fashion for art’s sake!

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