The Met Gala 2026: All the dresses that declared 'fashion is art'

Every year, the first Monday of May sets the fashion world is abuzz with excitement, as the stars make their way up the Metropolitan Museum’s famed steps for the annual Met Gala. This year’s theme, “Fashion is art,’ posits the idea that fashion and clothing is a form of artistic expression, holding space for an equal measure of admiration and awe. A complementary exploration to “Costume Art,” the theme of this year’s Costume Institute exhibition, which digs deep into the museum archive to showcase the dressed body is a living work of art.

The thing with a theme like “Fashion Is Art’ is that it gives a wide berth for interpretation. Fashion and art are two of the most subjective things in the world, and the sky’s pretty much the limit. So the stars came out to paint the town red (and gold, silver, and yellow, and more). Taking inspiration from art by the likes of Gustav Klimt, Vincent Van Gogh, and Claude Monet to sculptures by Allen Jones and even the Winged Victory of Samothrace on display in the Louvre. If we’re being honest here, while many hit the theme on the head, there were quite a few that missed the mark.

Here are our picks of the good, the artsy, and the ‘what was she wearing?”