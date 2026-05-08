Angara urges private sector to sustain support for education reforms



He also described DepEd’s collaboration with stakeholders as a “continuous crossing” that supports learners and teachers facing different challenges.



“Our partnership with each one of you is a continuous crossing. It meets the learner in doubt, the teacher in transition, and the community in need. And with each step, it changes direction,” he said.



The event gathered more than 200 partners, including government agencies, diplomatic missions, international organizations, and private firms.



DepEd also honored 15 institutions that have maintained partnerships with the department for at least 25 years.



Angara said partnerships are most effective when they directly address shortages in learning materials and services, particularly in remote and disadvantaged communities.



“Sa lahat ng partnership natin sa DepEd, kita namin na lagi ninyong kasama ang ating mga learner at teacher sa kanilang pag-abot ng pangarap,” Angara said.



“Kapag nagkakaisa ang pamahalaan, pribadong sektor, komunidad, at mamamayan—walang pangarap na imposibleng hindi maabot,” he added.