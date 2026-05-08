20 human trafficking victims from Cambodia safely repatriated

Twenty Filipino human trafficking victims from Cambodia were safely repatriated by the government, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported on Friday.
The trafficking victims arrived safely at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City early Wednesday morning, 8 May, aboard a flight from Techno International Airport in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
The repatriation was made possible through the coordinated efforts of the DMW through the Migrant Workers Office in Singapore and the Philippine Embassy in Phnom Penh.
Upon arrival, the repatriated trafficking victims received assistance to ensure their recovery and reintegration, including financial and welfare support from the DMW and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, and legal assistance from the DMW-Migrant Workers Protection Bureau and the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking Task Force.
The Bureau of Immigration and NAIA Task Force Against Trafficking also extended airport assistance.
The DMW warned Filipinos against red flags that might entice them into working for scam hubs in Cambodia and Thailand such as recruitment through apps, high salary offer and job opportunities in IT and customer service.