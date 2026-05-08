20 human trafficking victims from Cambodia safely repatriated

Twenty Filipino human trafficking victims from Cambodia were safely repatriated by the government, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported on Friday.

The trafficking victims arrived safely at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City early Wednesday morning, 8 May, aboard a flight from Techno International Airport in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The repatriation was made possible through the coordinated efforts of the DMW through the Migrant Workers Office in Singapore and the Philippine Embassy in Phnom Penh.