Zamboanga Peninsula kasambahays to get wage hike starting 20 May

Roughly 19,000 “kasambahays” or domestic workers in the Zamboanga Peninsula are set to receive a P500 to P1,000 increase in their minimum wage starting May 20, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said Wednesday.

Under the new wage order, the monthly minimum wage for domestic workers will increase to P6,000 in chartered cities and first-class municipalities in the Zamboanga Peninsula, including Indanan, Jolo, Parang, Patikul, Siasi, and Talipao in Sulu province.

Meanwhile, domestic workers in the remaining municipalities will receive a monthly minimum wage of P5,500.