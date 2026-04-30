Labor group seeks P250 wage WV hike

The group said the current regional minimum wage of P550 is no longer sufficient, as inflation continues to erode household purchasing power. It cited IBON Foundation estimates placing the family living wage in Western Visayas at P1,030 per day.

Labor leaders also pointed to the recent spike in global oil prices, saying this has further increased transportation and commodity costs, placing additional pressure on workers’ incomes.

They criticized the existing wage-setting system under the Wage Rationalization Act, arguing that regional wage boards have not significantly improved real wages since their establishment in 1989.