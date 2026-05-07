Woman arrested for 'sniffing' shabu inside Iligan church

Police reports said the arrest was made after a worker of a church reported to Police Station 5 about the illegal activity happening inside the church after a Mass.

Responding policemen caught the suspect red-handed sniffing the illegal substance while pretending to pray alone in one corner of the church.

Police recovered a sachet of shabu and an improvised glass tooter allegedly used in the illegal drug activity during the arrest.

The suspect, who is under investigation, admitted using illegal drugs and is now detained pending the filing of a violation of Republic Act 9175, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.