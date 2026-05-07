Six dugongs sighted in Sarangani Bay

Six dugongs were sighted during the dugong monitoring activity held by the Protected Area Management Office of the Sarangani Bay Protected Seascape (PAMO-SBPS) across selected areas of the protected seascape from 28 April to 5 May.

Thru its Protected Area Resource, Management, and Protection Unit, the team recorded six sightings of dugongs, (𝘋𝘶𝘨𝘰𝘯𝘨 𝘥𝘶𝘨𝘰𝘯), three individuals in Glan, two in Alabel, Sarangani, and one in General Santos City.

Said dugongs were observed stationary just below the water surface and appearing to bask under the sun during the morning hours between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.