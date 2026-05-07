Sara Duterte denies laptop-throwing claim

Vice President Sara Duterte has denied allegations that she threw a laptop at her lawyer, dismissing the claim as “basura na chismis” and attributing it to what she described as misinformation aimed at shaping a negative narrative against her.

Duterte made the remarks in response to a supporter’s question asking her to react to an allegation that she had thrown a laptop at lawyer Michael Poa, who serves as spokesperson for her impeachment defense team.

“Never in the history sa aking trabaho ako nagtapon ng laptop sa isang kolig o sa isang empleyado o sa isang abogado,” Duterte said, adding that throwing a laptop or cellphone would not benefit anyone involved.