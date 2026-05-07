Sara Duterte denies laptop-throwing claim

Vice President Sara Duterte has denied allegations that she threw a laptop at her lawyer, dismissing the claim as “basura na chismis” and attributing it to what she described as misinformation aimed at shaping a negative narrative against her.
Duterte made the remarks in response to a supporter’s question asking her to react to an allegation that she had thrown a laptop at lawyer Michael Poa, who serves as spokesperson for her impeachment defense team.
“Never in the history sa aking trabaho ako nagtapon ng laptop sa isang kolig o sa isang empleyado o sa isang abogado,” Duterte said, adding that throwing a laptop or cellphone would not benefit anyone involved.
"Basura siya na chismis," she added.
Duterte further explained that she does not regularly use a laptop for work, saying she is not computer-literate and typically relies on colleagues for documents. She said she only uses a laptop in limited cases, such as Zoom meetings.
“Hindi ako gumagamit ng laptop kasi hindi ako marunong gumamit ng computer,” she said.
The Vice President also emphasized that her personal laptop was purchased with her own money and described it as expensive, saying she would not recklessly damage it.
“Hindi ko siya itatapon basta-basta. Mahal siya and hindi ko siya itatapong basta-basta,” she said.
Duterte reiterated that she considers the allegation part of a broader effort to spread disinformation against her, particularly on social media, where she said narratives are being shaped to favor her political opponents.
“Parang ano ba ang gusto nilang ipalabas ng naratiba? Baliw ako, bobo ako, pro-China ako… incompetent lumabas din ‘yan sa kanila. Dati nagsasabi sila brat ako pero ewan ko tumitigil na sila ngayon,” Duterte said.