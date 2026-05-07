Romualdez camp claps back vs PGMN

Based on the incident reports, PGMN had reportedly requested P350 million from the solon in exchange for not releasing a video allegedly linking him to the multibillion-peso flood control scandal.

For her part, the lawyer expressed that if the media organization truly had the intention to expose corruption, they should have provided it to the proper authorities.

She also questioned the use of the supposed video as leverage, particularly with PGMN’s claim that the record has been ready for several weeks.

“If anyone believes he has evidence of wrongdoing by public officials, the proper course is simple: release it, submit it to the authorities, and let the proper institutions act on it – not use it as leverage in exchange for money,” her statement read.

Franco Mabanta, owner of the network, claimed through a Facebook post that the arrest was a setup from the part of Romualdez to silence their expose.

Mabanta maintained that they were innocent, noting that their only motive was to go after the “bad guys” in the country and that no extortion ever took place.

Evidence speaks

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag, meanwhile, said the bureau’s operations are based on evidence and not politics.

A representative of Romualdez said the suspects allegedly demanded payment in exchange for not releasing damaging online content.

“They said that if it is not settled by May 5, they will release part one of the video. A teaser had already been sent showing the complainant, and the content was damaging,” the representative said in Filipino.

The same source said Mabanta was arrested in an entrapment operation involving a P75-million demand, with earlier talks allegedly reaching P300 million.

An NBI agent said Mabanta was arrested after authorities tracked an alleged accomplice to Valle Verde Country Club in Pasig, where marked money was reportedly received.

The NBI filed a cybercrime-related extortion case on May 6 against Mabanta for alleged violations of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Matibag said the bureau has conducted 190 successful operations since he took office on 21 February, adding that some critics have called such cases political.

“The instances being labeled as political or setups can be counted on one hand. It is difficult for someone to commit an illegal act and then, once arrested, claim it is political or that they were set up because they are opposing or speaking against the government,” Matibag said in an interview with DZRH.

“Those without a law enforcement background should refrain from pretending to know everything just to criticize,” he added.