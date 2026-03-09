Tourism, BCDA push for massive promotion of New Clark City sports hub

Through the DOT’s integrated marketing capabilities and extensive global network, the partnership will help stage events and activities that will enhance tourism growth while spurring broader economic development in Tarlac and surrounding communities.

It will also support the Marcos administration’s goal of strengthening the Philippines' international image through the hosting of high-level, high-impact sporting events.

For his part, Engr. Bingcang said that their partnership with the Department of Tourism strengthens the vision of positioning New Clark City as a center for sports excellence and a true home for Filipino athletes.

“By promoting sports tourism together, we elevate New Clark City’s standing as a premier destination for training and competition while creating opportunities for local businesses, workers, and communities,” he said.

Under the MOU, the DOT and BCDA will work together on the marketing and promotion of New Clark City sports facilities and events. The parties will also develop strategic programs and tour packages that integrate local culture, heritage and leisure activities into sports tourism initiatives.

Both agencies will also collaborate on the planning and implementation of events, and perform activities aimed at enhancing overall visitor experience.

Leveraging its internationally accredited sports facilities, BCDA continues to advance sports development and promote sports excellence through partnerships that support athlete training, sports programs, and sports tourism in New Clark City.

It has partnered with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), allowing full-time access to New Clark City sports facilities for national athletes. The PSC is also eyeing the construction of a 10-hectare multi-disciplinary sports facility within the rising metropolis. A separate agreement with the Philippine Tennis Association will also pave the way for the construction of a 10-hectare tennis center in the city.

New Clark City is also home to the National Academy of Sports, where young athletes are trained and nurtured to become the country’s future champions.