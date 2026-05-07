Precious recovery

She described the win as a major confidence boost after her previous loss at Del Monte.

“This victory really boosts my confidence after Del Monte. I’m so happy to finally get my first win in the Vis-Min series after failing to win last year,” she added.

Plete appeared headed for another victory after edging Zaragosa in their gripping backside duel at Del Monte last week, but momentum shifted dramatically in the final round. The young standout struggled to keep her lead intact and ultimately stumbled with a 73, undone largely by a costly double bogey on No. 7 coming home.

The collapse opened the door for Zaragosa, who seized the opportunity and completed a memorable redemption victory in one of the most thrilling finishes of the season.

Lois Laine Go placed third with a 238 after a 77.

The boys’ premier division produced its own share of final-round tension, though the battle never quite reached the heart-stopping intensity of the girls’ showdown. Still, the race for the crown remained wide open until the closing stretch as Alexis Nailga weathered late pressure and a shaky finish to escape with a hard-earned three-stroke victory at 229 despite a birdie-less 78.

Nailga appeared in control for most of the day, but the closing holes at the front of the demanding layout refused to yield easily. A double bogey on the par-3 No. 6 suddenly opened the door for the chasing pack and injected fresh drama into the title chase.

But local favorite Martin Lu and Bukidnon standout Clement Ordeneza were unable to capitalize as both unraveled on the frontside in a punishing stretch that paved the way for Nailga’s victory, his third in the regional series.

Lu mounted a late charge, birdying No. 1 to pulled him within a stroke of the lead, only to reel back with a costly mistake on No. 2. Under mounting pressure, he bogeyed three straight holes from No. 4, dimming his title chances. He battled to stay within reach but bogeyed the ninth for a 78 as he finished tied for second at 232 with Ordeneza, who skied to an 80.

Ordeneza struggled to find rhythm all day. After staying in contention through the early holes, he stumbled with a bogey-double bogey skid from No. 5 that derailed his challenge. Unable to produce a single birdie in the final round like Nailga, he limped home with an eight-over par.

Nailga reflected on his composed finish after securing another victory following wins in Mactan and Del Monte.

“I wasn’t really checking the scores. My focus was just to make that final putt on the last hole,” he said.

The 16-year-old from Bukidnon, who also considers Pueblo his home course, credited his consistent driving and familiarity with the challenging layout.

“It feels great to win on your home course. But the key to my victory was my driving — it was really solid from Round 1,” he added.

Zaragosa and Nailga thus joined earlier division winners Stephen Clementer and Soleil Molde (7-10) and Jared Saban and Brittany Tamayo (11-14) heading to the last two Vis-Min legs in Bacolod and Negros Occidental next month.