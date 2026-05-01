Nailga, Plete win at home

Nailga completed a comeback to claim his second leg title in the Visayas-Mindanao Series, beating fellow Bukidnon bet Clement Ordeneza by four strokes despite a closing 75 in the 54-hole event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

He held a shaky lead early, mixing two birdies and three bogeys in the first six holes, and recovered from a mis-hit drive on No. 8 to save par and protect a two-shot cushion. He stretched it to four at the turn as Ordeneza faltered with a bogey-double bogey stretch.

“My mindset was to hit the fairway and stay solid on the greens,” said Nailga. “Driving was really the key. I just need to improve my bunker shots.”

After a second-round 69 erased a five-shot deficit, Nailga steadied himself with an even-par stretch through 11 holes before closing with a 37-38 card for a 216 total. Ordeneza shot 77 for 220, while Mhark Fernando III placed third at 221 after a 72.