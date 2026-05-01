Nailga, Plete win at home

Bukidnon’s Alexis Nailga and Zero Plete delivered when it mattered most, rescuing local pride with victories in the premier division of the ICTSI Del Monte Junior PGT Championship at Del Monte Golf Club on Friday.
With homegrown players overshadowed in the lower age-group categories, Nailga and Plete stepped up, anchoring Bukidnon’s campaign — Nailga with a commanding finish and Plete with a nerve-wracking win over Precious Zaragosa.
Nailga completed a comeback to claim his second leg title in the Visayas-Mindanao Series, beating fellow Bukidnon bet Clement Ordeneza by four strokes despite a closing 75 in the 54-hole event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.
He held a shaky lead early, mixing two birdies and three bogeys in the first six holes, and recovered from a mis-hit drive on No. 8 to save par and protect a two-shot cushion. He stretched it to four at the turn as Ordeneza faltered with a bogey-double bogey stretch.
“My mindset was to hit the fairway and stay solid on the greens,” said Nailga. “Driving was really the key. I just need to improve my bunker shots.”
After a second-round 69 erased a five-shot deficit, Nailga steadied himself with an even-par stretch through 11 holes before closing with a 37-38 card for a 216 total. Ordeneza shot 77 for 220, while Mhark Fernando III placed third at 221 after a 72.
Plete, meanwhile, edged Zaragosa by one stroke at 213 in the day’s most gripping duel.
Trailing at the turn after a front-nine 37 that included three bogeys, Plete stayed in contention with a 24-foot eagle on the par-5 sixth. She then fired a clutch backside 31, overturning the deficit and matching Zaragosa shot-for-shot down the stretch.
Zaragosa, who carded a 35 at the turn and birdied four of the last six holes, pushed Plete to the limit. But the 16-year-old responded with four birdies from No. 14 to seal the win. Both finished with 68s, with Zaragosa settling for 214. Mikela Guillermo was a distant third at 237.
“I focused on staying composed and taking it shot by shot,” said Plete, who cited improved putting as key to her win.
Their triumphs salvaged Bukidnon’s campaign as visiting players dominated the lower divisions. Ethan Lago and Soleil Molde of Davao ruled the 7-10 class, with Lago sweeping the first three legs. Brittany Tamayo topped the girls’ 11-14 division, while Ken Guillermo edged Jared Saban for the boys’ title.