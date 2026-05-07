PH-US troops inaugurate multi-purpose hall in Davao del Norte

The multi-purpose hall is expected to serve as a vital venue for barangay activities, emergency response operations, and other community engagements.

Alongside the inauguration, PH-US troops also conducted humanitarian civic assistance activities, including a medical and dental mission that benefited 1,253 residents through consultations, distribution of medicines and vitamins, and the issuance of 162 reading glasses.

Educational and livelihood support items such as laptops, television sets, solar power kits, slippers, and other essential supplies were likewise distributed to local schools and residents.

Major General Alvin Luzon, commander of the 10th Infantry (Agila) Division, underscored the significance of the activity in strengthening community resilience and international cooperation.

“The ribbon-cutting and turnover of this facility symbolize the strong alliance between the Philippines and the United States in promoting humanitarian assistance, disaster preparedness, and community development. This is a testament that Balikatan extends beyond military training and directly benefits the Filipino people,” Luzon said.

He added that Balikatan Exercises 41-2026 continue to strengthen interoperability and reaffirm the shared commitment of both nations toward humanitarian service, peace, and security.