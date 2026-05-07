P5 bet wins Pampanga player P27.4-M jackpot in online game

Casino Plus chief executive officer Evan Spytma said the same-day payout demonstrated the platform’s operational capability and regulatory compliance.

“The ability to execute a same-day payout of this scale reflects the operational maturity of our platform — one built on trust, transparency, and full regulatory compliance,” Spytma said.

He also reminded players to practice responsible gaming.

“As we always remind our players: keep it fun, and play responsibly by knowing your limits. More than a stroke of luck, may every win bring renewed optimism and meaningful change to someone's life,” he added.

Casino Plus said “Pula, Puti” has already produced seven winners since its launch, generating total payouts amounting to P28.89 million.

The platform also highlighted its lineup of Filipino-themed games, including Color Game, Bathala, Malakas at Maganda, Maria Makiling, Tikbalang, Kapre, and Mayon Blessing.

“We are committed to making our games more relatable and culturally meaningful to our audience. Every title we develop is a celebration of Filipino identity — our mythology, our heroes, and our stories,” Spytma said.

Casino Plus is licensed and regulated by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).