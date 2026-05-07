Nearly 2,500 tourism workers in Ilocos Region receive cash aid from DSWD

The distribution of assistance was carried out in coordination with the Department of Tourism, which worked closely with city and municipal tourism offices to identify and validate tourism workers severely affected by the calamity.

Recipients came from 32 cities and municipalities across the region, including Batac City, Laoag City, Paoay, San Nicolas, and Sarrat in Ilocos Norte; Caoayan, Narvacan, Santa Catalina, Santa Maria, Santo Domingo, and Vigan City in Ilocos Sur; Agoo, Bacnotan, Bauang, Rosario, San Fernando, San Gabriel, San Juan, and Sudipen in La Union; and Agno, Alaminos City, Anda, Bani, Binmaley, Bolinao, Bugallon, Burgos, Labrador, Lingayen, Mabini, San Fabian, Sual, and Dagupan City in Pangasinan.

According to DSWD Field Office 1, the agency continues to coordinate with various government agencies and local government units to ensure that assistance reaches families and sectors affected by disasters.

The ECT program provides unconditional cash assistance to individuals and families severely affected by calamities to help them meet urgent needs and recover their livelihoods.