Nearly 2,500 tourism workers in Ilocos Region receive cash aid from DSWD

A total of 2,479 tourism workers in the Ilocos Region received financial assistance through the Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) Program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development Field Office 1 after their livelihoods were heavily affected by Typhoon Uwan last year.
The beneficiaries were tourism workers whose sources of income were disrupted due to the damage caused by the typhoon to tourism-related facilities and activities across the region. Each beneficiary received P10,179 in cash assistance to help address their immediate needs and support their recovery.
The distribution of assistance was carried out in coordination with the Department of Tourism, which worked closely with city and municipal tourism offices to identify and validate tourism workers severely affected by the calamity.
Recipients came from 32 cities and municipalities across the region, including Batac City, Laoag City, Paoay, San Nicolas, and Sarrat in Ilocos Norte; Caoayan, Narvacan, Santa Catalina, Santa Maria, Santo Domingo, and Vigan City in Ilocos Sur; Agoo, Bacnotan, Bauang, Rosario, San Fernando, San Gabriel, San Juan, and Sudipen in La Union; and Agno, Alaminos City, Anda, Bani, Binmaley, Bolinao, Bugallon, Burgos, Labrador, Lingayen, Mabini, San Fabian, Sual, and Dagupan City in Pangasinan.
According to DSWD Field Office 1, the agency continues to coordinate with various government agencies and local government units to ensure that assistance reaches families and sectors affected by disasters.
The ECT program provides unconditional cash assistance to individuals and families severely affected by calamities to help them meet urgent needs and recover their livelihoods.