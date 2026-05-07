NBI: Strong evidence vs Mabanta; complaint includes PGMN anchor

“There were indeed conversations that took place involving our agents regarding the delivery, and there are also text messages and video messages connected to it.”

He asserted that evidence and statements will be validated in court with the guidance of Memorandum Circular No. 20 issued by former Secretary Remulla.

“The evidence we will present is more than sufficient. We believe this will definitely pass scrutiny,” the director said.

This follows Mabanta’s warrantless arrest on 6 May in an entrapment operation linked to alleged violations of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 due to alleged extortion demands reportedly reaching up to P350 million.

Meanwhile, Matibag also mentioned the involvement of PGMN’s anchor CJ Hirro, saying the reporter is not involved in the entrapment operation but was included in the complaint filed by the plaintiff.

“The video used as evidence included CJ Hirro, the anchor. We also have possession of their gadgets, which we will subject to forensic examination as part of the investigation,” Matibag said.

Hirro is known for her in-depth exposés on government anomalies and issues involving the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and was named Anchor of the Year in 2025 after being introduced at Eagle News International in 2020.

However, with her name part of the court-filed complaint, the matter remains under judicial evaluation, and no final determination of liability has been made as of now.

Matibag added that exchanged messages will be revealed during the forensic examination to determine whether other public officials were contacted or allegedly subjected to extortion attempts.