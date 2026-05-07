NBI chief rejects claims of ‘politicized’ operations

“They said that if it is not settled by May 5, they will release part one of the video. A teaser had already been sent showing the complainant, and the content was damaging,” the representative said in Filipino.

The same source said Mabanta was arrested in an entrapment operation involving a ₱75-million demand, with earlier talks allegedly reaching ₱300 million.

An NBI agent said Mabanta was arrested after authorities tracked an alleged accomplice to Valle Verde Country Club in Pasig, where marked money was reportedly received.

The NBI filed a cybercrime-related extortion case on May 6 against Mabanta for alleged violations of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Matibag said the bureau has conducted 190 successful operations since he took office on 21 February, adding some critics have called such cases political.

“The instances being labeled as political or setups can be counted on one hand. It is difficult for someone to commit an illegal act and then, once arrested, claim it is political or that they were set up because they are opposing or speaking against the government,” Matibag said in an interview with DZRH.

“Those without a law enforcement background should refrain from pretending to know everything just to criticize,” he added.