Mothers are formidable figures in the family, especially in politically inclined ones. In our country, dynasties are fostered by strong women who keep the power within a close circle. Even President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has described his mother, former First Lady Imelda Romualdez Marcos, as the “supreme politician” in their family, noting her enduring influence, in a television interview before he won the presidency in 2022.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte often spoke fondly of his mother, Soledad “Nanay Soling” Duterte, who was a teacher, activist and a significant influence in Davao.

Corazon Aquino, 11th President of the Philippines, was herself a mom whose son Benigno Jr. became the country’s 15th President. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, meanwhile, raised her children Mikey, Luli and Dato to lead lives embedded in politics and public service, continuing the legacy of her father, President Diosdado Macapagal.

As the country struggles to keep the economy afloat in these times of political strife and a fuel crisis, this mother-focused celebration should include our thoughts for our motherland. In families where mothers rule and exercise their influence, what values are being inculcated in the next generation of leaders?

Many times political dynasties have been blamed for the state of things today. Critics say that when power simply passes between parents, spouses, siblings, it causes an imbalance on democracy, in fact weakening democratic processes and enabling corruption.