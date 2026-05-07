This weekend will be devoted to all mothers as our highly matriarchal, yet macho, society takes a sentimental journey and celebrates Mother’s Day.
Distressing news must take a backseat for now — our yearly homage to Nanay, a balm for our cynical souls. But just like most mothers, who manage households even as they try to pursue their own passions, the current state of the economy is not something one can ignore.
Mothers are formidable figures in the family, especially in politically inclined ones. In our country, dynasties are fostered by strong women who keep the power within a close circle. Even President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has described his mother, former First Lady Imelda Romualdez Marcos, as the “supreme politician” in their family, noting her enduring influence, in a television interview before he won the presidency in 2022.
Former President Rodrigo Duterte often spoke fondly of his mother, Soledad “Nanay Soling” Duterte, who was a teacher, activist and a significant influence in Davao.
Corazon Aquino, 11th President of the Philippines, was herself a mom whose son Benigno Jr. became the country’s 15th President. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, meanwhile, raised her children Mikey, Luli and Dato to lead lives embedded in politics and public service, continuing the legacy of her father, President Diosdado Macapagal.
As the country struggles to keep the economy afloat in these times of political strife and a fuel crisis, this mother-focused celebration should include our thoughts for our motherland. In families where mothers rule and exercise their influence, what values are being inculcated in the next generation of leaders?
Many times political dynasties have been blamed for the state of things today. Critics say that when power simply passes between parents, spouses, siblings, it causes an imbalance on democracy, in fact weakening democratic processes and enabling corruption.
Dynasties are not unique to the Philippines as other democratic nations have their prominent clans too, but it seems that hereabouts the extent has become untenable. Reports say over 70 percent of local officials and 87 percent of governors (71 of 82 provinces) belong to families that have held power for decades.
It becomes a farce when a surname wins not on merit or capability, let alone ideals. During elections, it is all about whose name rings a bell and who has the money to oil a political machinery.
What will happen to a nation run by leaders who kowtow to their financial backers, protect their relatives accused of anomalies, and saving face is more important than saving a country?