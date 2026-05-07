Mayon affects 70K families; Social Welfare speeds up relief

To combat “food pack fatigue,” the agency has deployed a mobile kitchen to serve hot, nutritious meals to displaced residents.

Dumlao cited that the department is now focusing on the health risks posed by extreme heat within the camps. As the lead agency for camp management, the DSWD is exploring ways to retrofit evacuation centers with better insulation and ventilation.

“One of the improvements we are considering for evacuation centers is the addition of cooling areas,” Dumlao said.

The agency is currently evaluating the use of air-cooling units and other equipment to protect internally displaced persons, particularly those living in tents, from rising temperatures.