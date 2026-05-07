Marina Summers condemns transphobia following historic Miss Universe PH hosting

“Hosting Miss Universe Philippines 2026 has been one of the greatest milestones of my career and my life,” Marina wrote.

But alongside the celebration came an overwhelming amount of negativity online — something the drag superstar admitted she did not anticipate.

“And while I understand that there will be different opinions and some resistance to it, I did not expect the vile & alarming amount of transphobia, hate and even death threats thrown at me. Moreso, the hate and harassment being thrown to my sister, Angel.”

Marina strongly condemned the hostility surrounding the controversy and called for an end to the attacks.

“This is not what I stand for. This NEEDS TO STOP.”

The former RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs. the World contestant also reflected on how deeply personal the moment was for her and the LGBTQIA+ community, emphasizing that every achievement she earns carries a bigger purpose beyond herself.

“Sa lahat ng trabaho at success na pinaghirapan natin, dala dala ko ang pag asa na iaangat nito ang pagtanggap sa LGBTQIA+.”

While acknowledging that she was hurt by certain remarks made against her, Marina stressed that responding with more hate only damages the progress the community has worked hard to achieve.

“While I was admittedly hurt by her statements, I do not condone any hurtful and hateful words thrown at her because of it. Huwag itong gamiting excuse para manira ng kapwa. It just sets us back and everything we’ve worked so hard for just loses its meaning.”

Instead of fueling the controversy further, Marina urged her supporters to choose compassion over hostility.

“Everyone is entitled to their opinions. What you are not entitled to is disrespect.”

“While I may not be able to change everyone’s opinion, I would like to call on everyone who believes in me. I am truly grateful for all the outpour of love and support. I ask that you only spread love, grace and kindness to the people around you.”

She also revealed that she and Angel have already settled the issue privately, asking the public to stop escalating the situation online.

“Angel and I were able to resolve things privately. Let’s give her space and understanding. Maraming salamat sa pag-unawa.”

Despite the controversy, Marina’s historic hosting stint remains a landmark moment for representation in Philippine pageantry and entertainment — one that sparked conversations not only about inclusivity, but also about the importance of respect and humanity in the digital age.