Luvit launches financial inclusion push

A new financial technology platform is eyeing millions of Filipinos excluded from traditional banking and representing one of the country’s biggest untapped markets, as Luvit formally launched its digital credit service aimed at expanding access to flexible payments.

At the Luvit media launch on Wednesday, 6 May at the Discovery Suites, Pasig City, executives behind the platform positioned Luvit not just as another artificial intelligence-driven fintech product, but as a broader financial inclusion initiative targeting Filipinos struggling to qualify for conventional credit cards.