Mastercard, FinVolution launch Luvit Card to expand digital credit access

By combining FinVolution’s digital lending capabilities with Mastercard’s global acceptance network, the card enables transactions across millions of merchants worldwide while supporting first-time credit users, including younger consumers and those outside the traditional banking system.

“The Philippines has one of the most dynamic digital economies in Southeast Asia, yet millions of Filipinos still lack access to formal credit,” said Jason Crasto. “The Luvit Card addresses this by giving users an access card accepted by millions of merchants globally, backed by a lending experience designed around how they manage money.”

Francisco Roberto Mauricio, president and chief executive officer of WeFund, a subsidiary of FinVolution Group, said the product is designed to provide financial access to underserved but creditworthy Filipinos.

“Luvit is an access card that provides financial access to underserved yet creditworthy Filipinos. Powered by FinVolution’s proprietary AI, users can be approved in minutes with minimal requirements,” Mauricio said.

He added that the card supports everyday transactions such as online shopping, bill payments and larger purchases, helping promote financial discipline and confidence among users.

The Luvit Card forms part of broader efforts to expand financial inclusion and encourage participation in the digital economy, particularly among consumers building their financial footprint for the first time.