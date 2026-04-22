State workers rescue Brown Hawk Owl in Tarlac City

Employees from the municipal government of Victoria rescued a juvenile Brown Hawk Owl (𝘕𝘪𝘯𝘰𝘹 𝘴𝘤𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘢) in Tarlac City after a concerned citizen reported the animal that was at Barangay Bora of the said city.
According to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the rescuers turned over the bird of prey to the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) in Capas for proper assessment and handling.
CENRO Capas Head Isagani Manalili said Wildlife Enforcement Officers examined the bird, found it healthy and fit for release, and returned it to its natural habitat.
“This incident highlights the importance of public cooperation and awareness in wildlife conservation and protection. We encourage the public to immediately report wildlife sightings and allow our trained personnel to properly handle wildlife and ensure their safety,” Manalili said.
While not listed as endangered, the Brown Hawk Owl plays an important role in maintaining ecological balance.
DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo continues to urge the public to report wildlife trade and other illegal wildlife activities to support conservation efforts and strengthen biodiversity protection.