State workers rescue Brown Hawk Owl in Tarlac City

Employees from the municipal government of Victoria rescued a juvenile Brown Hawk Owl (𝘕𝘪𝘯𝘰𝘹 𝘴𝘤𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘢) in Tarlac City after a concerned citizen reported the animal that was at Barangay Bora of the said city.

According to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the rescuers turned over the bird of prey to the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) in Capas for proper assessment and handling.