Justin Baldoni ‘ecstatic’ after legal clash with Ryan Reynold's wife wraps up

The lawyer of actor Justin Baldoni said the actor is “ecstatic” after his legal dispute involving actress Blake Lively has officially come to a close.

The two parties will no longer proceed to trial after reaching a settlement, effectively ending a prolonged legal battle that stemmed from alleged incidents during the production of their 2024 film “It Ends With Us.”

Baldoni’s lawyer emphasized that the actor does not see the outcome as either a victory or defeat, noting that he had already withdrawn from the lawsuit as an individual defendant even before settlement negotiations began.