Justin Baldoni ‘ecstatic’ after legal clash with Ryan Reynold's wife wraps up

The lawyer of actor Justin Baldoni said the actor is “ecstatic” after his legal dispute involving actress Blake Lively has officially come to a close.
The two parties will no longer proceed to trial after reaching a settlement, effectively ending a prolonged legal battle that stemmed from alleged incidents during the production of their 2024 film “It Ends With Us.”
Baldoni’s lawyer emphasized that the actor does not see the outcome as either a victory or defeat, noting that he had already withdrawn from the lawsuit as an individual defendant even before settlement negotiations began.
In 2024, Lively filed 13 complaints against Baldoni, including sexual harassment, defamation, and retaliation, all tied to the filming of the project. The suit alleged that Baldoni fostered a hostile work environment and orchestrated a smear campaign against her after she spoke out. Baldoni denied the accusations.
Two years later, a federal judge dismissed ten of the thirteen claims in Lively’s lawsuit on legal grounds, a ruling that significantly weakened her case.
Both stars later issued a joint statement underscoring their intention to move forward peacefully and to encourage a more respectful environment online.
"The end product -- the movie 'It Ends With Us' -- is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life. Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors -- and all survivors -- is a goal that we stand behind," the joint statement says.