Hantavirus ship evacuees need new plane to leave Canaries

At least one of the two planes was due to go to Amsterdam, but no arrival in the Canary Islands had been confirmed by authorities.

Spanish health ministry sources said the plane landed in Gran Canaria to refuel after Morocco denied a request to land.

“When it carried out this stop, the plane’s doctor reported a fault in the electrical support system” of a patient, the sources added.

“Therefore, the patient remains on the plane with the airport’s electrical supply awaiting the arrival of a new plane to continue their journey,” they said, without offering a timeframe.