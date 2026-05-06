Hantavirus ship evacuees need new plane to leave Canaries: ministry

Two evacuees from a ship struck by a deadly hantavirus outbreak and whose flight to Amsterdam unexpectedly landed in the Canary Islands on Wednesday will need a new plane to leave the archipelago after a technical fault, the Spanish health ministry said.

After arriving in Gran Canaria to refuel, the plane's doctor "reported a fault in the electrical support system" of a patient, health ministry sources said. "Therefore, the patient remains on the plane with the airport's electrical supply awaiting the arrival of a new plane to continue their journey."