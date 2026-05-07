Gala to the max: The ultimate North Luzon mall crawl experience

Hitting the road up north, I expected nothing more than a brief escape from the relentless pace of the metro. What unfolded, however, was something deeper—less about the destination, and more about the experience that came with it.

Pulling up to the mall, it was immediately clear: I wasn’t in Manila anymore. The façade alone transported me straight to La Union, echoing the easy charm of one of the country’s prime summer destinations.

Just outside, a striking art installation made from bamboo and recycled materials set the tone. It mirrored the textures of sand and sea, offering instant tropical energy.