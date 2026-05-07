Court dismisses Carpio complaint

The Quezon City Regional Trial Court, Branch 81, dismissed lawyer Mans Carpio's petition to halt the impeachment proceedings against his wife, Vice President Sara Duterte, noting that it lacked jurisdiction over the House of Representatives.

Under the order issued on 6 May, presiding Judge Madonna Echiverri asserted that the proceedings undertaken by the Justice panel were simply an exercise of its “exclusive power to initiate all cases of impeachment” as prescribed in the 1987 Constitution.

As part of this power, the court stated that the committee was also granted the authority to subpoena documents related to the allegations outlined in the complaints submitted to Congress.

Given that the respondents in the case were merely exercising powers under the Constitution, the court said it could not stop the process.

“Respondents do not usurp but are, in fact, as members of the HCOJ are, by law, constituted to determine the sufficiency of the impeachment complaint against the Vice-President and eventually the determination of probable cause for the filing of the case to the Senate,” the order read.