Court dismisses Carpio complaint

The Quezon City Regional Trial Court, Branch 81, dismissed lawyer Mans Carpio's petition to halt the impeachment proceedings against his wife, Vice President Sara Duterte, noting that it lacked jurisdiction over the House of Representatives.
Under the order issued on 6 May, presiding Judge Madonna Echiverri asserted that the proceedings undertaken by the Justice panel were simply an exercise of its “exclusive power to initiate all cases of impeachment” as prescribed in the 1987 Constitution.
As part of this power, the court stated that the committee was also granted the authority to subpoena documents related to the allegations outlined in the complaints submitted to Congress.
Given that the respondents in the case were merely exercising powers under the Constitution, the court said it could not stop the process.
“Respondents do not usurp but are, in fact, as members of the HCOJ are, by law, constituted to determine the sufficiency of the impeachment complaint against the Vice-President and eventually the determination of probable cause for the filing of the case to the Senate,” the order read.
Hearsay evidence rejected
The court also rejected Carpio's argument that the Justice panel lacked jurisdiction to investigate documents allegedly connected to him and his wife on legal grounds.
It further maintained that evidence such as news articles or YouTube videos concerning the committee's hearings amounts to “hearsay evidence” and does not necessarily have substantial value.
The ruling also prescribed that such requests be referred to the Supreme Court, as the House Committee on Justice is considered a coequal branch of the Regional Trial Court under the law.
On Monday, 4 May, the Justice panel officially approved its committee report, resolution, and Articles of Impeachment by a unanimous vote of all members present at the hearing.
Subsequently, all lawmakers were furnished with copies of the documents in preparation for the expected voting on the matter on 11 May.