SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
NATION

House Justice Panel to proceed with Duterte impeachment hearings after SC declines TRO

HOUSE Speaker and Isabela 6th District Rep. Faustino ‘Bojie’ Dy III.
HOUSE Speaker and Isabela 6th District Rep. Faustino ‘Bojie’ Dy III.Faustino 'Bojie' Dy III
Published on

House Speaker Bojie Dy said in a statement Wednesday that the Justice panel “will proceed in accordance with the Constitution” in its impeachment proceedings following the non-issuance of a temporary restraining order (TRO) from the Supreme Court (SC).

Dy noted that Congress has the highest respect for the high court and its authority over matters raised before it.

“This reflects the proper balance among institutions, with each branch performing its role within the bounds of the Constitution,” his statement read.

The House Committee on Justice is set to conduct its second hearing on the determination of probable cause in the two impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte on 14 April.

HOUSE Speaker and Isabela 6th District Rep. Faustino ‘Bojie’ Dy III.
SC orders House to comment on Duterte petitions, denies TRO plea
HOUSE Speaker and Isabela 6th District Rep. Faustino ‘Bojie’ Dy III.
House clears justice panel to proceed during recess
Sara Duterte
impeachment case
Bojie Dy

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph