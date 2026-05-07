Bulacan kicks off Provincial Farmers’ and Fisherfolk Month Celebration

Among the key activities are the Kadiwa ng Pangulo sa Kapitolyo, set on 7 and 21 May in front of the Bulacan Capitol Gymnasium, which will provide affordable agricultural products directly to consumers.

A Credit Forum for FFEDIS-registered Farmers and Fisherfolk Cooperative Associations (FCAs) will be conducted on 13 May at the Farmers/Fisherfolks Training Center within the Provincial Agriculture Office to expand access to financial services.

The province will also conduct the turn-over of Solar-Powered Irrigation Systems in the municipalities of San Rafael, San Miguel, and Angat on 14 May, reinforcing irrigation support for local farmers.

On 19 May, the inauguration of an Organic Rice Milling Facility with Warehouse and Multi-purpose Drying Pavement for Pigmented Rice under the Organic Agriculture Program will take place at Joyful Garden Organic Farm in Mataas na Parang, San Ildefonso, alongside the rollout of the Mobile Soils Laboratory across the province.

Further activities include the Distribution of Livelihood Assistance to Farmers and Fisherfolk on 20 May at the Pavilion of the Hiyas ng Bulacan Convention Center in the City of Malolos, and the Graduation Ceremony for participants of the Fishfarmer Field School on Green Water Technology on 25 May at the Farmers/Fisherfolks Training Center.

The month-long celebration will conclude with a two-day Training on Vermicomposting under the Community-Based Soil Amendment Production program on 27 and 28 May at the Merryland Integrated Farm and Training Center in Taal, Pulilan, Bulacan, equipping participants with sustainable soil management practices.

Accordingly, May is observed as Farmers’ and Fisherfolk’s Month in the Philippines pursuant to Presidential Proclamation No. 33 issued in 1989, recognizing the significant role of agricultural workers in ensuring food security and contributing to national development.

The observance, led by the Department of Agriculture, includes a range of activities aimed at promoting sustainable livelihoods, advancing sector modernization, and honoring the contributions of farmers and fisherfolk to the nation.