DA Central Luzon opens Farmers and Fisherfolk Month 2026 in Pampanga

The Farmers and Fisherfolk Month is celebrated annually every month of May by virtue of Presidential Proclamation No. 33 that aims to recognize and hail the important contribution of the farmers and fisherfolk in the development of the agricultural landscape of the country.

Planning Monitoring and Evaluation Division Chief Noli Sambo emphasized the need for representation of farmers and fisherfolk in the process of decision-making, as well as establishing of an inclusive governance, and strengthening the collaboration between the government and primary stakeholders.

Regional Executive Director Eduardo L. Lapuz Jr. expressed his gratitude, stating, “Suportahan natin sila sa pamamagitan ng pagtangkilik sa lokal na produkto at direktang pagbili mula sa mga magsasaka. Igalang natin ang makatarungang presyo ng kanilang ani at huli sapagkat kung wala ang mga magsasaka at mangingisda, wala tayong kakainin.”

During the celebration, RAFC Vice Chairperson Engr. Francisco A. Hernandez was appointed as the Farmer Regional Executive Director (FRED) for the whole month of May.

The Farmers and Fisherfolk Month serves to recognize the “unsung heroes” who ensure food availability in Filipino households, acknowledging their hard work, durability, and strength.

The DA recognized exceptional farmer organizations, cooperatives, and leaders, highlighting their roles in food security and rural development.

The month promotes continuous support for agricultural workers, aiming for a sustainable future through modernization and technology in farming and fishing.