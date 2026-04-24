Orals tagged ‘Moby Dick’

What surfaced in the proceedings was the systematic plunder, cloaked in the bureaucratic language of fiscal flexibility and contingent funding.

If the Ombudsman and the other investigating bodies had only paid attention to the SC’s public consultations, they would have had a clear path to hauling in the big fish — or the largest ocean creature “Moby Dick.”

The UA, which are funds released only when revenue targets are exceeded, or foreign loans materialize, were conceived as a sensible fiscal cushion.

The idea was to set aside a standby authority for genuine windfalls so that the government would not be caught flat-footed.

“The new pork barrel was obviously obscenely larger in scale. The UA was chosen to hide lump sum appropriations,” amicus curiae and former National Economic and Development Authority director general Solita Monsod pointed out.

Congress, particularly through the bicameral conference committee, turned the UA into what Monsod bluntly called the new pork barrel.

Priority programs that had survived reviews by NEDA, regional development councils, and the Development Budget Coordination Committee — such as health worker compensation, free tertiary education, Armed Forces of the Philippines modernization, and counterpart financing for the subway project — were stripped of guaranteed program funding and relegated to the contingent category.

The fiscal space vacated by these essential programs was then filled with legislators’ pet projects, including flood control initiatives that swelled the Department of Public Works and Highways budget by some P200 billion.