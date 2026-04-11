Valenzuela raid nets P700M ‘uncertified’ perfumes

It was led by the CIDG-Northern District Field Unit with support from the Bureau of Customs (BoC), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Northern Police District (NPD), Philippine Coast Guard and barangay officials.

The operation stemmed from information received from the Office of the Secretary of the Interior and Local Government about the alleged illegal importation of the products, followed by a series of surveillance activities conducted by authorities.

After confirming the reported activities, the CIDG coordinated with the BoC for the issuance of a Letter of Authority, signed by Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno.

Police identified the suspects as alias “Allen,” a Chinese national, and an unidentified cohort, both currently at large.

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. described the operation as a significant hit against organized illegal trade.

“This is a major blow to syndicates undermining our economy. This is not just a matter of taxes; we are protecting our local industries from unfair competition. We will not allow the Philippines to be a haven for illegal goods,” Nartatez said.

“Our intelligence suggests this is not just a local operation. This may be part of a large supply chain. We are examining the documents to trace where these are being delivered, including malls and online shops. No one is safe from our follow-up operations,” he added.

During the raid, police found assorted imported perfumes suspected of lacking proper certification and regulatory compliance. The items were inspected and seized in the presence of Rodolfo Palorina, warehouse caretaker, and Lendy Inion, security guard.

Samples of the confiscated items will be submitted to the DTI to verify whether these products comply with mandatory certification requirements, including the Philippine Standard Quality and/or Safety Mark or the Import Commodity Clearance sticker.