Bangar, La Union has a new market

The market features 384 individual stalls and a parking area capable of accommodating 240 vehicles. Local officials designed the modern facility to provide a more organized and comfortable environment for trade.

The blessing and ribbon cutting ceremony for the new public market was led by Bangar local government will La Union Provincial Governor Mario Eduardo C. Ortega and provincial board members.

Bangar Mayor Joy Pinzon-Merinsaid

the new facility has been a long-term goal for the local government and its citizens. She noted that the infrastructure represents a necessary change aimed at fostering progress within the town.

The new market is located in Barangay Maria Cristina East, Bangar, La Union. The provincial and municipal governments expect the new market to strengthen micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) while promoting local products.