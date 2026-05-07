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Bangar, La Union has a new market

Bangar, La Union has a new market
Published on
Photos courtesy of La Union PLGU
Photos courtesy of La Union PLGU

BANGAR, La Union— Residents of Bangar can now buy their essentials at the new public market as it opens to the public on 8 May.

The two-story was constructed with a total budget of over P199 million funded by the local government. With a total area of 10,026 square meters, the project began on 8 September 2023, and reached completion on 11 September.

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The market features 384 individual stalls and a parking area capable of accommodating 240 vehicles. Local officials designed the modern facility to provide a more organized and comfortable environment for trade.

The blessing and ribbon cutting ceremony for the new public market was led by Bangar local government will La Union Provincial Governor Mario Eduardo C. Ortega and provincial board members.

Bangar Mayor Joy Pinzon-Merinsaid 

the new facility has been a long-term goal for the local government and its citizens. She noted that the infrastructure represents a necessary change aimed at fostering progress within the town. 

The new market is located in Barangay Maria Cristina East, Bangar, La Union.  The provincial and municipal governments expect the new market to strengthen micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) while promoting local products. 

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