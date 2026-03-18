SM Prime-LGU tie-up transforms Iloilo markets

“The upgraded facilities in these public markets not only open fresh opportunities for long-time vendors and new businesses to thrive, but also provide market-goers with greater comfort, convenience, and variety under one roof,” he said.

The Iloilo City government entered into a 25-year lease agreement with SM Prime, which invested about P1.5 billion for the Central Market and P2.5 billion for the Terminal Market redevelopment.

The upgraded markets now host around 2,000 stalls, offering improved facilities for vendors and a more organized shopping environment for consumers.

The redevelopment aligns with the city’s “My Heart Beats in Iloilo City” campaign, which aims to promote local heritage while strengthening community identity.

The Iloilo Central Public Market operates from 4:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., while the Terminal Public Market is open from 1:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.