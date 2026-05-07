ASEAN investors cautious amid ME conflict, tariffs

ADB’s sub-regional GDP for the ASEAN region is projected to expand by 4.7 percent in 2026 and 4.8 percent in 2027, though dynamics will vary across economies.

“The biggest enemy of investor confidence is uncertainty, and uncertainties caused by what is happening from tariffs to the Middle East crisis have brought about a more cautious investment attitude towards ASEAN in general, and across sectors,” Undersecreatary Rodolfo said during the ASEAN Business Media Exchange, which is part of the ASEAN Summit 2026.

Action from investors

“But I have to say that there are certain key sectors that have been receiving a lot of attention, and not just attention, a lot of action from investors. So, there are opportunities within the crisis, and for the Philippines, we are fortunate enough to have already, even before the crisis, laid down the foundation so that we can accelerate the actions by investors on these particular sectors,” he added.