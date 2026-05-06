Wemby accused of illegal blocking

But Timberwolves coach Chris Finch on Tuesday told reporters that “at least four” of Wembanyama’s blocks should have been ruled fouls by match officials.

“Obviously, he had a historic night, but when we looked at them, at least four of them were goaltending, maybe even a fifth,” Finch said.

“To me, it’s a little alarming that none of them were called. Here’s a generational shot blocker who’s seven-foot-six, who goes after everything, and there’s no heightened awareness that these blocks could be goal tends?”

While basketball players can block shots in most circumstances, it is illegal to touch the ball if it is already on a downward trajectory and it is either directly above the net rim, or has already touched the backboard.