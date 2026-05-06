VP: Inclusion of family in impeachment case ‘unfair’

She added that, like the families of other government officials, her relatives are entitled to privacy, calling out what she sees as a double standard in the handling of impeachment proceedings.

“Tulad ng mga asawa at mga anak din ng mga congressman, they have the right to privacy being ordinary individuals and private citizens,” she said.

Duterte’s remarks come amid continuing political tensions in Manila, where impeachment complaints filed against her are being taken up in the House of Representatives.

The vice president has repeatedly denied the allegations and described the complaint as fabricated.

She framed the inclusion of her family as part of a broader pattern of political attacks, particularly as the country moves closer to the 2028 elections.

Duterte acknowledged she is being floated as a potential presidential contender and warned that negative campaigning is a common tactic.

“Sa politika, madumi talaga ’yan,” she said, adding that some political actors try to “paint your enemy black so that you appear white.”

During the impeachment proceedings, former senator Antonio Trillanes IV claimed that approximately P181 million, allegedly coming from an individual identified as suspected drug lord Sammy Uy, was distributed among members of the Duterte family.

The allegations also drew in Duterte’s husband, lawyer Manases “Mans” Carpio after Anti-Money Laundering Council Executive Director Ronel Buenaventura told lawmakers during a House impeachment hearing that banks had flagged 33 suspicious transactions and 630 covered transactions totaling about P6.7 billion linked to him and the Vice President.

The vice president also cautioned the public against misinformation, saying narratives—especially on social media—can be manipulated to shape public perception.

She pointed to the existence of so-called “troll farms” and businesses that allegedly profit from amplifying certain viewpoints, whether accurate or not.

Despite the controversy, Duterte expressed gratitude to her supporters, including Filipinos overseas who gathered at the event, and reiterated her willingness to face the impeachment process.

At the same time, she maintained that accountability should be limited to public officials directly involved in governance, not extended to their families.